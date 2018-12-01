‘Dragon Ball Super’ Makes Major Vegeta Elimination Change

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has come to a different end than it did in the anime, and this also means that many of the characters were eliminated from it in different ways.

One of the most notable changes is Vegeta, who doesn’t really get a final solo stand against Jiren and is unceremoniously defeated by him in the latest chapter of the series.

In the anime, Vegeta uses the last bit of his power to help eliminate Toppo and then makes a final, weakened stand against Jiren. Even managing a Final Flash, though Jiren is unfazed, Vegeta managed to make his mark on the warrior before being eliminated from the tournament. He even plays a major part in giving Goku a final power boost by giving Goku the last of his energy.

But in the manga, things happen a bit differently. When Goku and Vegeta are both at the end of their stamina ropes, the two of them form a tag team to take on Jiren one final time. But Jiren proved too strong for the both of them as his power continued to increase while they just got more tired.

After an impressive combination of the Kamehameha Wave and Final Flash, Jiren remains standing and suprises the two of them with a quick attack, Walking up to them in the smoke following the attack, Jiren fires a ki blast at Vegeta at point-blank range, thus eliminating him from the Tournament of Power.

The anime series may have featured a tag-team attack of Goku and Vegeta against Jiren as well, but this happens much later in the manga. The manga also strips Vegeta of most of his big solo moments like going toe-to-toe with the God of Destruction powered Toppo, and reaching the new Super Saiyan Blue Evolution state.

The most important change, however, is that Vegeta is not able to give Goku any energy. Their teamwork toward the end of the tournament represented how close the two have become in a different way, so this was not entirely necessary. Given how Freeza and Goku defeat Jiren in a different way as well, this change to Vegeta’s elimination seems to streamline much of the character development seen in the anime’s version of the events.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.