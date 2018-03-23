‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Loving Vegeta’s Bromance With Goku

We at Comicbook.com have done a deep dive as to why Vegeta is the best character in Dragon Ball Super, and even after he was eliminated from the Tournament of Power, he is still providing many moments fans are appreciating.

Seeing the character unabashedly cheer on Goku from the stands for the fate of Universe 7 has really taken fans by surprise and are making them love the character all over again.

When Goku was struggling against Jiren, even after mastering Ultra Instinct, Vegeta was the one who never lost hope in his fellow Saiyan. Cheering him on, Vegeta never wavered and put all of his hopes on Goku. This is a major shift from where the character first started, even during the Tournament of Power. He may have been fighting for the survival of his universe in the Tournament of Power, but that want to save others isn’t what brought him to the next level of power.

He finds the strength within himself, and instead of being prideful of his Saiyan heritage, his pride now comes from a sense of being a warrior with a thorough purpose. Although his universe is on the line, he had essentially won even after being eliminated by Jiren. His character had changed to the point where a loss to a stronger warrior isn’t the damning thing it was when he was younger.

He had evolved beyond the need to needlessly battle, and in the end knows that he has a family who loves him despite all of this. Vegeta is a character that has been the most fun to watch grow throughout the entire series, and in some cases, is more of a compelling through line than its main character. Vegeta may not ever have the same exact strength as Goku, but he doesn’t need it.

Which is why seeing him cheer on Goku is such a big deal as Vegeta has finally completed his decades long evolution as a character.

