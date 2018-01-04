Vegeta Fans Have A Big Beef With ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Right Now

As Dragon Ball Super moves into the final battles of the Tournament of Power, fans are getting increasingly antsy about how the tournament will end. Right now, it’s the five remaining members of Universe 7 (Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Freeza, Android 17) versus the three remaining Pride Troopers of Universe 11 (Dyspo, Toppo, and Jiren), and fans are having a hard time seeing how Universe 7 can possibly win.

Some recent Dragon Ball Super spoilers have further implicated bad things happening to the Universe 7 team, including some dire implications for Vegeta! As the episode spoilers reveal:

“Only Universe 11 and Son Goku’s Universe 7 remain at the Tournament of Power. There are only 7 minutes left. Vegeta puts forth his full power to battle Universe 11’s Jiren, but utterly fails to defeat him. Instead, Vegeta is seriously injured and in dire straits.”

Needless to say, Dragon Ball Super fans are not happy with this portended turn of events! A lot of fans have been waiting all throughout the Tournament of Power for Vegeta to have his big moment, and some teasers from a few months back seemed to indicate he might get it. Now, it’s getting hard to keep faith in the fact that Vegeta will reach Ultra Instinct, or achieve that big fusion with Goku to bring down Jiren.

Check out how fans are reacting to the thought of Vegeta getting taken out:

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.