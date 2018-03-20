Funimation To Host ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Watch Party For Episode 130

Dragon Ball fans have been slowly coming to grips with the impending end of Dragon Ball Super in a little under two weeks, so fans are making it a big send off rather than mourn the temporary loss of their favorite series.

Sensing all of the hype for the penultimate episode, Funimation announced a Watch Party for fans of the series to watch the newest episode together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation announced that they will be hosting a watch party on their YouTube page when Episode 130 goes live tomorrow evening at 8:30PM CST with hosts Dani Fernandez and Ify Nwadiwe. Teasing some surprise guests, this would be a great way for fans to all come together and celebrate the fun of the series before it’s finally over.

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump preview of the episode teased its biggest battle yet, “Amidst the greatest clash in history, he finally arrives at the secret. Goku has led the Universe 7 team and survived the “Tournament of Power”!! At last he faces the final supreme clash!!”

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!