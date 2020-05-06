Dragon Ball Super: Why Moro Winning Could Seriously Shake Up The Series

Dragon Ball Super's latest arc is "Galactic Patrol Prisoner", and the titular prisoner it has introduced to the series is a villain named Planet-Eater Moro. True to his name, Moro is an ancient sorcerer-warrior whose true origin is a mystery; we only know that he consumes life from beings and planets, and was powerful enough to rival the power of the gods. Moro nearly killed Goku and Vegeta in their first big battle, and forced them to retreat and seek new training in their second fight. Now Goku is making a final stand against Moro on Earth, but victory is far from guaranteed! With Goku and Vegeta now facing their most uncertain battle in years (despite several new techniques and power-ups), it's time to discuss: What happens to Dragon Ball Super if Moro wins? The villain's triumph would shake-up the series in some pretty significant way... which we definitely want to see!

Dragon Ball's New Big Bad With Moro, Dragon Ball Super has the potential making of a great new series big bad. The problem with Moro is that the current manga storyline has kind of rushed things, squandering some early intrigue with the villain. However, if Moro ends up winning the fight against Goku and Vegeta, he will have established himself as a new big bad, with space for much more character development. Moreover, the ramifications of Moro's big bad status would touch everyone from Freeza, to Beerus, to virtually every world in the Dragon Ball universe.

The New God? Moro is such a powerful villain that becoming Dragon Ball Super's new big bad may not be enough of a promotion. There's been a running theory that Moro is actually a former God of Destruction, and even if that's not part of his origin, it could definitely be part of his future. One interesting twist to Moro beating Goku and Vegeta is if he were anointed official godly status. It would be a way for the divine beings to put Moro's power to use, while still tethering him with a set of laws that keeps his vampiric appetite in check. Or, Moro could finally complete what he started 10,000,000 years ago, and destroy the order of Kais, Destroyers, (even Grand Zeno?) as we know it!

Dragon Balls: Galactic Quest With Moro as a new big bad, Dragon Ball Super would get an entire new reason to re-focus its story. Moro intends to fight Goku and Vegeta to draw out their greatest power, and then consume those powers, along with all life on Earth. So, if he wins the fight, all of that is still a likely set of consequences. Even if Goku and Vegeta (and other Z-Fighters) survive, Earth and its Dragon Balls could be dead (and New Namek has already fallen)! That would set up Super for a new story, about hunting down new Dragon Balls across the galaxy, to restore all the lost worlds. ...And when Moro finds means to travel to other Universes rife with even more powerful lifeforces? The whole Dragon Ball Super multiverse would be at risk, giving the entire cast of fan-favorite characters (Jiren, Hit, Kale/Caulifla) a chance to get in on the series again.

Unlimited Henchmen! Moro's powers include a frightful dark magic, which not only fuels his life-sucking ability, but enhances Moro's power, speed, durability - even his youth and vigor. It also gives him the ability to pass endow other evildoers with enhanced powers and new forms. In that sense, Moro isn't just a potential fun big bad himself - he's a literal battery that can power all kinds of lesser villains and monsters to keep the Dragon Ball Super heroes occupied. Fans of the manga are already enjoying Moro's gang, the Galactic Bandit Brigade - just one example of how the new villain can inspire so many others.

Purpose for Power-Ups (Photo: Toei Animation) One of the biggest criticisms of Dragon Ball Super is that the series has gone too far with over-powering the characters. Well, a big victory by Moro would correct that issue in one of two ways: If the fight with Moro either forces Goku and/or Vegeta to sacrifice their divine powers (like Grand Supreme Kai did to stop Moro), then the Saiyans would need to unlock a new type of power to utilize. If Goku's new Ultra Instinct boost and Vegeta's new Yardrat techniques aren't enough to beat Moro, some other kind of power would need to be found. Either way it works, the effect would be the same: Dragon Ball would once again make proper use of the power-up process, giving the characters true purpose for wanting to go the long road to get stronger.

New Saiyan Power A lot of Dragon Ball Super fans believe that the entire purpose of the Moro arc could be for Goku and Vegeta to realize that their current path of power isn't the right one. Super's entire premise of Saiyans tapping into divine powers has been a consistently contentious one in the fandom; some believe that the series should get back to focusing on the unique abilities of the Saiyans as a race, rather than legendary prophecies and talk of godhood. Moro's ability to absorb traditional Super Saiyan powers could be the door to a new kind of Dragon Ball power source!

Final Fight, Well-Earned ...And what better to do with all that new power, and a proper story of discovering and earning it, than giving fans a final battle that feels incredibly well-earned. If Moro crushes Goku and Vegeta, and sucks Earth dry, the quest to restore the planet and its people begins, including the subplot of discovering a new power to defeat Moro, and then - only then - a proper rematch with the big bad. Moro being Moro, by then his own power will have evolved as well, and the sparks could really fly! It's the furthest thing from cheap fan-service battles you can get!