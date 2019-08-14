Dragon Ball Rocks The Heavens With This Heavenly Whis Cosplay

Whis is something of a mystery. The character that was introduced along the God of Destruction Beerus in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, Whis acts as something of a limiter to Beerus, clearly far more powerful than the feline destroyer. Throughout the Super series, Whis has been training both Goku and Vegeta, allowing them to access the level of Super Saiyan Blue and has managed to continue to assist the two of them down their road of gaining more power. Now one fan has decided to create an amazing cosplay that brings the “angel” to life.

Instagram User Wild Amethyst decided to bring this genderbending cosplay to life, shining a brand new light onto Whis and the heavenly teacher’s whimsical attitude through this application of make up and costuming:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Dragon Ball Super first introduced Whis, he seemed like something of a companion to Beerus when the pair first visited earth, but as time went on and Beerus’ attitude regarding his long time friend was revealed, it was clear that the blue skinned being was hiding more than he let on. Throughout the series, Whis’ ability to fight both Goku and Vegeta at the same time, as well as keep up with each fighter regardless of who they were, made it clear that the angel was operating on an entirely different level.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the most recent Dragon Ball film that managed to ratchet up the franchise’s already stellar level of popularity, amazed audiences with Whis’ ability to basically toy with a fully powered Broly, easily dodging the Legendary Super Saiyan’s blows for a quick amount of time. Whether Whis will play a part in the current story arc in the Dragon Ball Super manga that is following Goku and Vegeta square off against the villainous sorcerer Moro is yet to be seen, but his power level would certainly be welcome.

What do you think of this heavenly cosplay that brings Whis into the real world? How strong do you think the companion of Beerus truly is? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball Super!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.