Dragon Ball Trailer Previews Ultra God Mission 2: Watch

The Ultra God Mission sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past returning to life as a new tournament arc takes place within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, a new trailer has arrived that gets anime fans up to speed and hints at some upcoming fights and characters that might be featured in the current storylines that have seen the Z-Fighters attempting to navigate a battlefield that was assembled by a rogue Kaioshin with an army of masked fighters aligned to her cause.

Both the anime and manga series for Super Dragon Ball Heroes were created in an effort to help in pushing the Dragon Ball Heroes Arcade Game, which utilizes cards for players to pit characters from across the spectrum of Akira Toriyama's Shonen series. With the anime spin-off already seeing some characters arrive and battles take place that might have never been introduced in the main Dragon Ball Super series, it seems that the Ultra God Mission is looking to up the ante with its fights. With a rogue Kaioshin being the main antagonist, it would seem that the new villain has brought together a band of masked fighters that look quite familiar.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the newest trailer for Ultra God Mission, which sees a number of fights from the latest episodes of the series revisited, as well as hinting at some new characters that are set to arrive in the future of the spin-off that brings back characters from Dragon Ball's past on the regular:

#SDBH Ultra God Mission 2 (arcade) Cinematic Trailer



Begins May 12th. pic.twitter.com/4GjJVDzDTi — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 28, 2022

One of the biggest comebacks for the latest arc of the anime spin-off is Future Gohan, who is under the sway of this new rogue Kaioshin and has already fought against Trunks in his Super Saiyan God form. While there are a number of other masked brawlers that have yet to reveal their identities, one is definitely Namekian, meaning that there is, more than likely, an alternate version of Piccolo also working for the dark side.

What do you think of this new trailer for the Ultra God Mission? What characters from Dragon Ball's past do you want to see make a return in the spin-off? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.