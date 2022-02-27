Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Title for ‘Ultra God Mission’ Episode 2

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has revealed the title for the next episode of the Ultra God Mission saga! The promotional anime series is now in the midst of its third season of episodes as following the events of the Big Bang Mission saga and the New-Space Time War arc, it was revealed that Goku and the others have been thrown into yet another chaotic brawl. This time around involves a godly new threat at the center of it all that has gathered all kinds of familiar foes and allies from across the franchise’s run into one place for a massive tournament.

The first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission‘s promotional anime series has finally made its debut, and with it has also confirmed the title for the next big episode. Episode 2 is labeled as, “Fierce Battle in the Super Space-Time Tournament! The Warriors in Black Strike!” and as the title suggests, it looks like we’ll be seeing the mysterious warriors in black team making their move on the rest of the tournament as it continues to break out.

While there is no release date for the next episode set just yet, each of these promotional anime releases has been within one or two months of one another. If that schedule persists, it won’t be too much longer until we get to see what is next for this chaotic tournament. As seen in the first episode, the former Supreme Kai of Time has brought together some surprising faces (which also includes Yamcha for some reason) for this tournament with no real goal for the potential winner.

It’s teased that the former Supreme Kai of Time is using this tournament as a means for some kind of ritual sacrifice, and she has apparently been the one behind the “warriors in black” that we had seen pop up over the course of the New Space-Time War arc from the previous episode. So it seems like we’ll finally get some answers to all of that build up amidst this wild new tournament.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Ultra God Mission episodes? What did you think of the first episode of this new arc?