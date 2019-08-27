This Custom Dragon Ball Car Pays Homage to Ultra Instinct Goku, More

Dragon Ball fans will go to just about any length to hype the franchise, and they have done as much time and again. From cosplays to fan-art, otakus are willing to do anything in the name of Goku even if it costs some serious cash. In fact, a good few fans have designed their whole lives around Dragon Ball, and a new photo has appeared showcasing one such fan’s car.

Over on Reddit, a fan hit the DBZ forum to share a photo of a car they saw in traffic. You can see the image below which user Tyraniczar took in the “wilds of LA” and decide whether you’d like to Uber in it.

Just, be sure to choose wisely! This car may be protected by Universe 7, but that means it has lots of enemies gunning after it.

As you can tell, the Honda is themed around one thing and that is Dragon Ball. In particular, it appears the decor is centered around the Tournament of Power, an event which took place in the final arc of Dragon Ball Super. The car pays homage to the heralded series in every way, and fans admit they are impressed by its attention to detail.

The back windshield is completely covered by a decal of Shenron who should look familiar to fans. The trunk carries on the ornate design thanks to two Super Dragon Balls floating in the ether of space. Finally, the car’s bumper is decorate with lots of familiar faces as several characters can be seen. Beerus and Whis are to the very left before Freeza and Ultra Instinct Goku show up. Everyone else from Krillin to Piccolo and Vegeta fall in line before it leaves off with Future Trunks.

To complete the look, the car has a custom California license plate which reads UNIVRS 7 in honor of Goku’s home. The Honda also has a license plate border which reads, “I’d rather be collecting Dragon Balls,” which sounds totally fair to us.

