Viral ‘Dragon Ball’ Meme Proves Vegeta is a Disney Princess

Wreck-It Ralph‘s big sequel was well-received in theaters for a number of reasons, but the one thing that got the most attention was a scene featuring many of Disney’s numerous princesses qualifying exactly what terrible details makes someone one of them.

Hilariously enough, these qualifications also apply for Dragon Ball‘s Vegeta, and one viral meme has made a pretty strong argument that Vegeta is actually a Disney Princess too.

Proof that Vegeta is a Disney Princess 👑 pic.twitter.com/ifXxkgMN1s — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) January 10, 2019

As shared by @KenXyro on Twitter, the hilarious comparison points out that like the Disney Princesses in Ralph Breaks the Internet, Vegeta has magic hair (with a photo of his Super Saiyan Blue form). Not only this, he’s got “magic hands” which help him fire ki blasts, “animals” talk to him referencing the God of Destruction’s Beerus’ feline design. There’s a joke about him being cursed, which references the one time he allowed himself to be taken under Babidi’s control in order to achieve more power as Majin Vegeta.

Finally, there’s a reference to the fact that Vegeta’s been enslaved by Freeza as a child and throughout the first half of his adult life. While these hilarious comparisons are more coincidental than not (because of course they are), it does paint a tragic picture for the character than is not always as acknowledged as it should be. Vegeta’s one of the characters who has evolved the most over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, and it might just be because he’s become a Disney Princess over time.

Vegeta is currently breaking records as part of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”