The Internet Wants Michael B. Jordan to Play Vegeta in a Live-Action ‘Dragon Ball’ Film

You don’t have to love comic books to know who Michael B. Jordan is. The actor may be tied to series like Fantastic Four and Black Panther, but the rising star has an impressive resume. Over the years, Jordan has put himself into the shoes of countless characters, but fans want him to put some some very special boots in the future.

After all, the Internet thinks it is about time Jordan walked the walk of a true Super Saiyan.

While many are afraid to even utter ideas about another live-action Dragon Ball run, fans have started whispering about such a project on social media. Hollywood’s first go at the franchise was a genuine travesty, but plenty of fans do hope Goku and his crew can be brought to Hollywood the right way one day. And, after Jordan’s most recent role, fans think he is perfect for Vegeta.

If you haven’t seen the new Marvel film, you should know Jordan plays a character known as Erik Killmonger. The man acts as the film’s primary antagonist as he seeks to avenge a loved one’s death by going after the Wakandan throne. The villain’s intense pride and personality are very similar to Vegeta, enough so that Dragon Ball fans noticed it early on.

Seriously, Killmonger is even dressed like Vegeta at one point.

Each connection between Vegeta and Killmonger convinced fans of Jordan’s potential, but the actor sealed the fan-vote not long ago. The star hit Twitter to reaffirm his well-documented love of anime, and Dragon Ball is at the top of his favorite list. If Hollywood were going to do another live-action Dragon Ball film, fans want its actors to have a genuine love for their character, and Jordan has that in spades for Vegeta.

Of course, there are no plans for Hollywood or any film studio to give Dragon Ball a live-action touch. Such a project would have the world’s focus as recent anime adaptations have been marred by whitewashing controversies and unfaithful storytelling. Jordan may not be an obvious choice for Vegeta, but the right adaptation could certainly make that casting work. And, as you can see below, plenty of fans would love to see that movie get made:

Do you think Jordan has what it takes to play Vegeta? Who would you want to play Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

glittergellies

Just saw in a moment that someone said Michael B. Jordan should be Vegeta if they make a Dragonball live action movie and I’m over here by myself staring at my phone like: pic.twitter.com/rHpS3lyzHL — Ems?✨? (@glittergellies) February 23, 2018

Kinowolf

OK I figured it out.



Live action Dragon Ball Z reboot with John Boyega and Michael B Jordan as Goku and Vegeta.



You’re welcome. — Luis Medina ?? (@Kinowolf) February 23, 2018

gaureezy

After finding out @michaelb4jordan is a huge anime fan, this picture gives me hope that he’d be a great Vegeta in a live action DBZ movie pic.twitter.com/ySL0ag6YpJ — Gaurang Bham (@gaureezy) February 21, 2018

metfan722

Someone on Reddit gave me the idea of casting Michael B. Jordan as Vegeta in a live action DBZ movie. After him crushing it as Killmonger in Black Panther, I have zero doubts he’d kill it. — Andrew Lavan (@metfan722) February 19, 2018

cloudotter

Steven Yuen as Goku and Michael B Jordan as Vegeta of course. Start with the Saiyan saga. Or Donald Glover as Goku — pup (@cloudotter) February 28, 2018

gmanreviews

I’d love to know how many films Michael B Jordan walks in and goes “can he look like Vegeta???” pic.twitter.com/52nJeIYH73 — Andrew Robinson (@gmanreviews) February 25, 2018

almightydanish

I want a new live action Dragon Ball Z movie and I want @michaelb4jordan to play Vegeta. Hollywood, please make this happen. — Dane Jackson (@almightydanish) February 23, 2018

hallzie_is_dead

a black dragon ball z cast is the only way to pull off a live action dragon ball z imo



Idk who could be Goku tho.



Vegeta- Michael B Jordan

Roshi- Laurence Fishburne

Piccolo OR Cell- Idris Elba

Gohan- Donald Glover

Kai- Forrest Whitaker



LIKE THIS SHIT WOULD BE SO FLAME — r i p (@hallzie_is_dead) February 23, 2018

JMKitsune

I just realized killmonger’s armor looks like Vegeta’s saiyan armor



MY BRAIN CANT HANDLE THIS



cause on ONE HAND- HOW THE FUCK DID I NOT NOTICE THIS?!

other hand- OMG ANIME REFERENCES IN LIVE ACTION MOVIES?! YAAAAAAAAAAS — JMKitsune (@JMKitsune) February 23, 2018

