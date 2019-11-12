Dragon Ball Super: Ultra Instinct Vegeta Gets Serious In This Impressive Artwork

While Dragon Ball Super continues ot stand a major series crossroads, fans are taking it upon themselves to speculate and wonder about where the series could head next. The Dragon Ball Super anime and Broly movie spinoff have left some big dangling threads for the next anime to tie off, and the biggest is no doubt the role of Ultra Instinct in the series’ future. Ultra Instinct was the major carrot dangled in front of Goku during Dragon Ball Super‘s final anime arc (the Tournament of Power), and is still being dangled as Goku tries to access the power-up again, and master it.

In fact, the Dragon Ball Super manga has made Goku’s Ultra Instinct mastery a main focus of its current storyline (“Galactic Patrol Prisoner”), but fans have also been asking a related question: When will Vegeta finally achieve Ultra Instinct? Well a new piece of Dragon Ball Super artwork imagines just how cool Vegeta would look in Ultra Instinct form:

“I’m very much a DBZ-era fan, so i tend to go in that direction for the style and shading.” —Disento

There’s no debating that this rendition of Vegeta in Ultra Instinct looks pretty awesome – especially with the “Majin Vegeta” vibe that you get from the ripped and rugged blue tunic that UI Vegeta is wearing. Vegeta looks surprisingly good as a silver fox, and Ultra Instinct’s hard gray stare eyes just look right on Vegeta – arguably more so than on Goku.

While there’s no debate that UI Vegeta looks great, there’s been plenty of debate about whether or not Vegeta should even achieve this form. Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power arc saw Vegeta for the first time achieve a form Goku never did (SSGSSE), and the manga has taken it a step further to have Vegeta outright leave Goku in order to achieve his own power-ups and stop chasing Goku’s coattails. In that sense, it doesn’t really fit the logic of the story that Akira Toriyama is now telling with Vegeta to have the Saiyan Prince mimic Goku’s Ultra Instinct, when clearly there are other ways he could go.

