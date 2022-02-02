Dragon Ball Updates Classic Cover with New Manga Artist

You’d be hard-pressed to not recognize the influence that Dragon Ball has had in the world of shonen anime, let alone anime as a whole, and there will often be times when other mangaka decide to dive into the world created by Akira Toriyama. Though the days of Goku traveling with Bulma to collect the dragon balls are long gone, one mangaka has decided to recreate a classic cover from the earliest days of the shonen franchise with some modern flair.

Son Goku has come a long way since first hitting the scene in the 1980s, originally a toddler who had little to no understanding of the world around him, joining the scientist Bulma in attempting to collect all the dragon balls. Discovering his love of battle and training to become one of the strongest warriors on the Planet Earth, Goku would eventually discover that he came from an alien race known as the Saiyans. Traveling across the universe and combating opponents from the stars and from Earth, Goku was able to gain power through numerous Super Saiyan transformations and continues fighting to this day in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared this new manga cover from the mangaka Kenta Shinohara, who is responsible for the creation of series such as Astra: Lost In Space and Sket Dance, taking the opportunity to take fans back to the earliest days of Akira Toriyama’s Shonen franchise when Goku and Bulma traveled the world searching for the wishing orbs:

Exclusive: Dragon Ball Volume 9 Cover by Kenta Shinohara, mangaka of Sket Dance! pic.twitter.com/UW6axed3fC — Hype (@DbsHype) February 2, 2022

Dragon Ball Super has yet to let fans know when the television series will return, having been on hiatus for a number of years following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc. With Super Hero being the next big thing in the Shonen franchise, there have been hints that the tv show’s return might not be too far away, with the anime adaptation having yet to adapt either the Moro Arc or the Granolah The Survivor Arc.

What do you think of this new take on classic Dragon Ball? Do you think we’ll see the return of Dragon Ball Super’s anime on the small screen this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.