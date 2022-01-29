Should Dragon Ball Super Bring Back the Entire Saiyan Race?

The Planet Vegeta and a large percentage of the Saiyan Race were destroyed when Frieza decided to wipe out the Saiyans in fear that a Super Saiyan would emerge. While Dragon Ball as a franchise has focused on the final surviving Saiyans attempting to become stronger while protecting the Earth from a variety of threats, the latest arc of the manga series has fans thinking that an old Saiyan will be coming back to life, which might also lead to the entirety of the Saiyan race coming back.

Goku and Vegeta have come a long way since the early days of Dragon Ball Z, achieving new levels of power through transformations such as Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Ego to name a few. In gaining more power, we would imagine that it’s becoming more difficult to think of ideas for opponents that they can fight, with the Z Fighters outclassing opponents in their own universe, but if the creative minds behind the Shonen franchise were to bring back the Saiyan race, it could introduce new threats as well as introduce new challenges for Goku and Vegeta that can’t necessarily be punched away.

Should the Saiyan race return, it would put Vegeta in quite a difficult predicament in the fact that this would be the first time that he would have to actually live up to his name as the Prince of the Saiyans. Could the formerly cruel-hearted Saiyan take the role of leader to the people of the Planet Vegeta? Would the Saiyan race reject him as a result of believing that he has turned soft thanks to his time on the Planet Earth?

On the flip side, Goku running into his father Bardock would make for some interesting storytelling wherein we could see the father-son pair interact for the first time and get a read on how Bardock now looks at his offspring. We’d also get an idea of whether or not Bardock would be thrilled at the idea that Goku killed his other son, Raditz. On top of all this, we could also finally get more time dedicated to Goku’s mother, Gine, and perhaps learn more about her character as a result.

Finally, the Saiyan Race could warrant a number of interesting new characters, some of which could be given Super Saiyan power-ups as they struggled with the idea that Son Goku was the Legendary Super Saiyan despite being counter-intuitive to all the destructive values their race held dear for so long.

