Dragon Ball Fan Overhauls Super Saiyan Blue Goku in New Cosplay

One awesome Dragon Ball cosplay has given Super Saiyan Blue Goku an eye-opening makeover! As Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise has continued throughout the years, Goku has gone through a number of changes the more he trains and gets stronger. It’s become the main thrust of the franchise as fans are curious to see whether or not the Saiyan can overcome all of the tough fights and challenges that are thrown his way. Even as the series continues into its newest arcs, Goku has been receiving brand new forms and powers in order to contend with all of these new foes as well.

While Goku had several impressive transformations over the course of Dragon Ball’s original manga and anime run, Dragon Ball Super quite literally took him to the next level by bringing in the divine powers of the gods and angels. Goku was able to tap into this power as well and took that to an even more impressive level by adding his Super Saiyan powers on top of his godly transformations. Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan was one of his coolest forms yet, and now that form has gotten even cooler with an awesome cosplay makeover from artist @itskhaiibetch on Instagram! Check it out below:

Dragon Ball Super continues Goku’s rise through power and various forms with the newest chapters of the manga. The current Granolah the Survivor arc is scheduled to come to an end soon and the next arc of the series is set to begin before the end of 2022. The manga is not the only thing to look forward to, however, as the franchise is currently gearing up for the next anime release with the upcoming feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Releasing in Japan this April, Toei Animation officially describes the new movie as such:

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’! The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

What do you think? Where does Super Saiyan Blue rank among your favorite Goku forms? What kind of forms would you want to see Goku take on next?