Dragon Ball Celebrates Yamcha's New Girl in New Art

Dragon Ball isn't that interested in romance, but the franchise is not afraid to dabble in matters of the heart. From Goku and Chi-Chi to Vegeta and Bulma, the series does have some solid couples. Yamcha was once on that list as the martial artist dated Bulma well before Vegeta showed up, and since he became single, the fighter has been turned into the butt of everyone's jokes. But thanks to some new art, Dragon Ball is honoring Yamcha and his new girl who fans just met.

For those who don't know, Dragon Ball Heroes took the plunge with Yamcha when its most recent episode went live. It was there fans watched as Yamcha began battling alongside Hit and others once a group called the Warriors in Black showed up. It was there the team backed Aeos amidst the Super Space-Time Tournament, and what happened next?

Well, one of the warriors fell for Yamcha, and Glass Tribe fighter doesn't care who knows it. This prompted artist p_eabean to post a sketch honoring the cute couple, and honestly? We ship the two as much as we do Broly and Cheelai.

As you can see above, the sketch shows the yet-named heroine holding Yamcha bridal style, so she's not afraid to flex in front of her man. Yamcha is covering his face in embarrassment, but his flush cannot be hidden here. It seems Yamcha has a thing for this newcomer. So if Dragon Ball wants to make this Glass Tribe vixen canon, we're confident fans would give their approval ASAP.

After all, Yamcha has been with the franchise since its earliest days, and the fighter has a heart of gold underneath his bravado. The hero may get clowned on because he's weaker than Goku and the gang, but he's by no means helpless. Dragon Ball Heroes has given Yamcha the chance to prove his worth, and he's even earned a crush from his hard work. If Bulma gets a happily ever after with Vegeta, then Yamcha deserves a good ending of his own. And if this new girl can give that to him, we're down.

What do you think of this new romance? Do you think Dragon Ball should make this budding relationship canon?