Dragon Ball Heroes Gives Yamcha a Love Interest

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode focused on a battle that many fans have been waiting for, as Son Goku fought against his father Bardock, with the Dark Dragon Balls giving the elder Saiyan the ability to use Super Saiyan 3. While the other Z-Fighters have their hands full during the Tournament of Space and Time in the Ultra God Mission, Yamcha found himself teaming up with Hit and Vegeta and scoring a love interest in the process.

Yamcha has become the butt of the joke when it comes to the Dragon Ball franchise, with his death during the Saiyan Saga becoming a meme that is still laughed about to this day. While Yamcha didn't play much of a role throughout the early sagas of Dragon Ball Super, even being completely forgotten during the Tournament of Power, the Moro Arc would bring him back to fight against the henchmen of the energy-absorbing sorcerer. Now, Yamcha has found himself in the latest fight in the Heroes series, and while he is teaming up with Hit and Vegeta, one of the underlings of the Rogue Kaioshin who is a part of the Warriors in Black finds herself crushing on the weakest of the Z-Fighters.

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Ultra God Mission has landed on Youtube, with not only Yamcha receiving a girlfriend, but the Tournament of Space and Time seeing some major battles underway that are pushing Goku, Vegeta, and company to their limits:

Dragon Ball Heroes explores territory that might otherwise have never been explored in the main series, and Yamcha having a story arc that involves getting a girlfriend is certainly an example of the strange events that can happen in this spin-off series. The Warriors in Black certainly have some interesting members that might have never returned in Dragon Ball Super, including the likes of a Future Gohan who survived the attack from the Androids but lost Trunks and Bulma in the process. With this new tournament plucking heroes and villains from different timelines, this saga is one in which anything can happen.

