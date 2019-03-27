‘Dragon Ball’ Artwork Imagines Bulla’s Saiyan-Centric Makeover

Dragon Ball Z didn’t get to do much with Bulla before it came to an end, but Dragon Ball Super is looking to change that. Now, one fan has imagined how Bulla might look if she got an old-school makeover, and fans are loving the aesthetic.

Vegeta, though? Not so much.

Over on Twitter, a Japanese artist known as 森のきのこ shared their vision of Bulla. The heroine can be seen aged up, and she is rocking a look that Vegeta seems a bit wary about.

As you can see above, Bulla is wearing a traditional Saiyan uniform complete with armor. She has a green-blue Scouter over one eye as a navy headband holds back her long hair. With her arms crossed, fans can see Bulla is rocking a bandaid that reads, “I love PaPa,” so that might explain the man’s nervous look.

The Saiyan look adds another interesting detail, and it has to do with Bulla’s belt. The girl has a furry band around her waist, making it look like there is a Saiyan tailed wrapped around her midsection. This had some fans confused at first since Bulla was born without a tail, but that fact didn’t stop Bulla from completing her outfit.

This aged-up look makes Vegeta’s daughter look like the spitting image of Bulma, and fans admit they dig the look. Over the years, Bulla has received all sorts of critiques thanks to her part in Dragon Ball GT, but the character has won over a lot of fans with Dragon Ball Super. So, if the canon ever wants to make this fan-art scenario a reality, we’d all be okay with it.

So, do you think the series will ever do something like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

