Dragon Ball Releases New Trailer For Battle of Gods Theatrical Return

The Battle of Gods is returning to theaters next month to celebrate its 10th anniversary and has a new trailer to prove it.

It has been ten years since the God of Destruction Beerus made his way to the Planet Earth in search of the Super Saiyan God. Following the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, the series returned via Dragon Ball GT, but Dragon Ball Super has been the "in-canon" continuation of the Z-Fighters' lives. Now, to celebrate Goku hitting this new level of power one decade ago, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods is hitting theaters in North America once again and has released a new trailer to celebrate.

Ironically enough, the reason behind why Akira Toriyama decided to bring back the Z-Fighters for Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Super is thanks to the North American live-action film. Finding the Western take on Son Goku not to his liking, Toriyama stated in the 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Super History Book the following quote, "Dragon Ball once became a thing of the past to me, but after that, I got angry about the live-action movie, re-wrote an entire movie script, and now I'm complaining about the quality of the new TV anime, so it seems that DB has grown on me much that I can't leave it alone."

Battle of Gods Returns To Theaters

Not only will Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods come back to the silver screen, but the movie will arrive with its "Special Extended Edtion Cut", bringing new footage to the silver screen for the first time. The movie will hit North American cinemas on October 17th and 17th and 18th. With anime films such as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train making serious bank at theaters in the West, the tenth-anniversary celebration might have quite a few fans swarming to theaters.

Here's how Toei describes the film's official return to theaters, "In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods", Goku and friends return to the big screen to save Earth in one of the most epic battles of the Dragon Ball franchise, featuring the never-before-seen in theaters Extended Edition cut of the film with an additional 20 minutes to the original theatrical cut."

Will you be heading to theaters next month to revisit Goku's first transformation as a Super Saiyan God?