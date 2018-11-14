Save 20% On the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set

This past weekend, Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set made a comeback after being sold out for ages. Shortly after the relaunch, the price dropped from $174.98 to $136.04 (22% off), and now it’s back up a bit to $139.64 (20% off). The set hovered in the $127 range for a period of time before disappearing earlier this year, so the price could drop a bit, or it could continue to go back up. It could also sell out again. In other words, if you’re thinking about this as a holiday gift, you’ve got a decision to make. It’s available to order right here on Amazon if you decide to go for it.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! Even at the full price this is a pretty great deal, so jump on it while you can.

On a related note, the Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set is available on Amazon right now for $110.35 after a 41% discount and automatic $6.70 coupon. This is the ultimate edition of the manga in English. It contains all six volumes in hardcover along with the hardcover Akira Club art book and an exclusive patch. This is also the first English edition printed in right-to-left reading format.

Apparently, this set is in a second printing that will only be available for a limited time so, jump on it while you can.

Finally, Warner Bros. recently extended the run of the extremely popular limited edition Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set from 30,000 to 70,000 copies. Orders are back up and running at Walmart and over at Amazon at the time of writing with the price set at $99.96 (12% Off).

Don’t miss out this time because this a truly remarkable set for any Batman fan – not to mention a steal at this price.

