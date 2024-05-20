Demon Slayer Star Kenichi Suzumura Begins Hiatus Due to Health Issues

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back on the air, and season four is already impressing audiences. With just two episodes under its belt, the hit shonen series has plenty more to give before its season finale. However, a new report suggests one star on the series is ready to take a step back from the hype. Kenichi Suzumura is going on hiatus, and the voice actor is taking time to oversee his health.

Intention, the talent agency behind Suzumura, confirmed the voice actor is taking a hiatus effective immediately. The company says the actor is taking a break due to their poor health. After consulting a doctor, Suzumura was advised to step back from work, so Intention has made way for the hiatus. At this point, no word has been given on when Suzumura will return to work.

Of course, the hiatus has left fans curious about Demon Slayer season four. Suzumura plays Obanai Iguro, and the Snake Hashira has a lot to do this season. After all, Demon Slayer's new season is tackling the Hashira Training arc. All of the Demon Slayer pillars are hosting training to prep the organization for a stand against Muzan. Obanai might be a quiet guy, but he does have a large role this season. And of course, the Snake Hashira's role only gets bigger in the series from here out.

Suzumura has other roles on hand such as Bravern in Brave Bang Bavern. The voice actor has also starred in series like Gintama, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, and Uta no Prince-sama.

