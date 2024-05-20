One Piece Project: Fighter Looks Like the Anime Game of Our Dreams

One Piece is making waves these days, and we're not just talking about the manga. While the series is toeing into its final act, all eyes are on the Straw Hats as they take over the globe. From live-action pursuits to its iconic anime, One Piece has it all, and now the IP is courting the anime game of our dreams.

Not familiar with the name One Piece Project: Fighter? Don't be worried. The title is an upcoming one from Tencent's More Fun Studios, and the game looks like the anime game we've dreamed about. Already dubbed the Dragon Ball FighterZ of One Piece, the Tencent title looks downright gorgeous, and its recent preview in China proves as much.

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

As you can see in the slides below, the One Piece fandom is already obsessed with the new game. One Piece Project: Fighter, which has also been called One Piece: Ambition, is an upcoming game under Bandai Namco's oversight. This past week, the game showcased its impressive character roster, animation, and play style to the world. It didn't take long for the preview to go viral, and now fans globally are tuning into the mobile game for updates.

And of course, the pleas for a wide release are already rolling in. Currently, One Piece Project: Fighter has no release date, and it is only slated for a launch in China. Reports have gone live suggesting a global release is likely, but for now, One Piece Project: Fighter is keeping is release info close to chest. But given its success online, netizens are hoping the One Piece game finds a release outside of China.

