Jurassic World: Chaos Theory's Camp Fam Makes an Escape in New Clip (Exclusive)

A new chapter of the Jurassic franchise is about to begin, with this week's launch of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. The animated Netflix series is a sequel to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, revisiting the stories of its core "Camp Fam" as young adults. Before the first episodes of Chaos Theory arrive on Netflix, ComicBook can debut an exclusive clip of the high-octane adventure that's in store. The Chaos Theory clip, which you can check out below, shows Ben (Sean Giambrone) and Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed) trying to save Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) from the latest dinosaur attack.

"If we were going to revisit these characters who we told this story with, with a beginning, middle, and end, then we wanted to do something different with it," showrunner Scott Kreamer told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. "You want to put your characters in places that they've never been before, and then you put on six years of this shared life, and then layer in a conspiracy thriller on top of it all. It just seemed like if we were going to do another one, we'd want to take a big swing with it, and this is where we landed."

"I think the cool thing about this is that we got to return to the same characters," added showrunner Aaron Hammersley. "Scott found a really great avenue to take this story into sort of a different genre. I thought that that was sort of the most exciting part about returning to this franchise. We get to try something a little different, a bit more mature and aged up. And we get to return to our characters, who, when you're on a show this long, you kind of look at them as your children or your babies."

What Is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory About?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous. In the show, the members of "The Nublar Six" are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory sees the return of Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, and Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina. Darren Barnet joins the cast as Kenji, who was voiced by Ryan Potter in Camp Cretaceous.

The first season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 24th.