Stunning Dragon Ball Z Video Brings Cooler To Life In 3DCG

While never officially being considered canon, even during the recent flashback of Freeza and his pop in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Cooler is still a fan favorite villain among those who devour any and everything Dragon Ball Z. Freeza’s brother was always known for managing to achieve one further transformation, though of course this changed when Freeza achieved his Golden Form in Dragon Ball Super. All the same, the love for Cooler is still out there and one fan decided to create a stunning 3D CG video that shows off the alien despot’s moves.

Reddit User AwesomePants17 created this astounding video that shows off some of Cooler’s most devastating attacks in his “final form”, outside of Super Dragon Ball Heroes that is:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cooler made his presence known in the Dragon Ball Z franchise in two feature length films, the fifth and sixth movies respectively, with Cooler’s Revenge and The Return of Cooler. The first film introduced Cooler squaring off against Goku for the first time on earth, revealing his fifth transformation, but ultimately being defeated thanks to Son’s recently acquired Super Saiyan transformation. The Return of Cooler followed Freeza’s brother linking up with the Big Getty Star and creating “Metal Cooler” to battle against both Goku and Vegeta on the planet of New Namek.

Recently, Cooler has made an appearance in the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, where the alien despot has managed to mimic his brother’s golden form in with both Golden Cooler and Golden Metal Cooler. Cooler acted as something of an ally to the Z Fighters on the Prison Planet during this series, then later returning to fight, and defeat, the villainous Cumber by again taking on his metallic form and adding just a dash of golden sheen to his body.

Whether or not Cooler will ever enter into the main Dragon Ball series is still up in the air, though it’s certainly something that fans have been looking forward to all the same. Once we get Freeza’s brother, maybe we’ll even get an introduction to Freeza’s son! (Look it up!)

What do you think of this animation that shows off some of Cooler’s greatest attacks?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.