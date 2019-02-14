Feel Super With These Official ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Costumes

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, fans are in the holiday mood, and it is never too early to think about Halloween. After all, suppliers are already releasing their costume lines for 2019, and it seems Dragon Ball Z will be as visible as ever this fall.

Recently, Halloween Costumes hyped their anime offerings to fans on Twitter and gave them a look at the Super Saiyan options available to them.

As you can see here, a slew of licensed costumes for adults and children are being offered. Super Saiyan Goku is at the top of the popularity list, but he is not alone. The hero is joined by Master Roshi, and the older man’s costume comes complete with a turtle shell and obnoxiously patterned button-up.

You’ve probably tried doing the Kamehameha Wave in your living room after watching one too many episodes of Dragon Ball Z. Well now you can do it costume with our officially licensed Dragon Ball Z costumes – //t.co/oJbXhDzsqG pic.twitter.com/xIqLZxuj7T — Halloween Costumes (@funcostumes) February 12, 2019

The list continues on with Goku in base form and he is joined by Vegeta. Gohan is also offered, and the Super Saiyan is wearing his fan-favorite purple outfit. This costume also comes in child sizes as does the look for Future Trunks.

A few costumes are offered in a woman’s cut with one being available in child’s size. Bulma’s classic look from Dragon Ball Z has been recreated by this costume line, and people looking to dress as Goku’s genderbent mirror will be served by Halloween Costumes’ Female Goku outfit. The mid-drift baring top isn’t too different from the gi anime fans are used to seeing, but its crop top would have Goku doing a double take.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

