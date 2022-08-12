Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
The Dragon Boxes are a series of physical media discs that remastered the likes of the original Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and the movies for the Shonen franchise, with many fans touting this as the best restoration of the series that was airing episodes throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
Here's what Crunchyroll had to say about the Japanese Subbed version of Dragon Ball Z hitting their streaming service:
"In addition to the dubbed version of Dragon Ball Z that was previously made available, fans can now watch all of the classic anime-adapting the action-packed manga by Akira Toriyama-in its original Japanese thanks to the launch of the subtitled version."
Will you be making your way through the Dragon Ball series in the original Japanese version? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.
Hype
prevnext
THEY JUST ADDED THE WHOLE THING OF DRAGON BALL Z SUBBED TO CRUNCHYROLL FINALLY! THAT MEANS ALL WERE MISSING IS THE SUPER DUB AND THEN THE MOVIES FOR DRAGON BALL AND DRAGON BALL Z AND THE WHOLE SERIES HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY TRANSFERRED! I AM HYPED AT THIS PROGRESS! ON A WEDNESDAY!— WehbeGaming The Weeb of Completion (@WehbeGaming) August 11, 2022
It's Go Time
prevnext
LFG CRUNCHYROLL ADDED THE DRAGON BALL Z SUB!!!!— Left Wing Nut🚩 (@KPAnimeFreak14) August 11, 2022
That 4:3 Ratio
prevnext
AND IT’S ON ORIGINAL 4:3 RATIO WITH GRAIN! I could cry 🥹— Ace D Luffy (@ayyy_alejandro) August 11, 2022
Where's Kai Tho?
prevnext
Where's Kai tho? pic.twitter.com/McjLO4lzyo— ꓷPhenomena⥜ (@DPhenomena1) August 11, 2022
Claps All Around
prevnext
The Japanese version of Dragon Ball Z is finally on #Crunchyroll 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VEJyZfSrEW— Joshua (@the_silentguy) August 11, 2022
Big Steps Forward
prevnext
@Crunchyroll, thank you so much for releasing Dragon Ball Z with 4:3 footage as well as the proper grain on your platform!
Episodes 254-291 still need to be fixed since it’s stretched, but thank you so much for making this happen! 🥰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iObDrrisVG— Anthony DeLoreto 😛👅🤟🏻 (@TonyD1798) August 11, 2022
Watch Dragon Ball, Eat Clouds
prevnext
Let's goooooo pic.twitter.com/ld05GWHqqm— Seulrene Supreme 🌯 (@seulrenesupreme) August 11, 2022
Enemies To Lovers Indeed
prev
CrunchyRoll has Dragon Ball Z under their 'Enemies to Lovers' section and I can die happy now.— Alley Rose (@thatchkcanwrite) August 12, 2022