Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival

Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.

The Dragon Boxes are a series of physical media discs that remastered the likes of the original Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and the movies for the Shonen franchise, with many fans touting this as the best restoration of the series that was airing episodes throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Here's what Crunchyroll had to say about the Japanese Subbed version of Dragon Ball Z hitting their streaming service:

"In addition to the dubbed version of Dragon Ball Z that was previously made available, fans can now watch all of the classic anime-adapting the action-packed manga by Akira Toriyama-in its original Japanese thanks to the launch of the subtitled version."

Will you be making your way through the Dragon Ball series in the original Japanese version? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.