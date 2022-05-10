Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Confirms Summer Release for North America

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters in Japan beginning this June, and now Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have confirmed their plans for a worldwide release for the new movie beginning this Summer! With many of the changes going on under the hood with Crunchyroll and Funimation uniting into a single unit lately, many fans had been wondering what that would mean for Funimation's formerly exclusively licensed releases for potential theatrical launches such as the next upcoming project for Dragon Ball Super. But now all of those wonders can be put to bed as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is hitting theaters around the world this Summer.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have officially announced that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be Crunchyroll's first worldwide theatrical release will be kicking off this Summer beginning in August. The film will be hitting theaters in North America thanks to Crunchyroll, and will be releasing in international religions such as Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia thanks to Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment in both its original Japanese audio with English subtitles and with an English dub.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The film will be hitting theaters in Japan first on June 11th, but there has yet to be a concrete date set for its international release just yet. But with the film unfortunately delayed from its initially scheduled release date back in April, thankfully the worldwide release has not been impacted too much considering Toei Animation had confirmed that their initial plans for a Summer release on North America earlier this year. As for what to expect from the new film, Crunchyroll has revealed a new synopsis for it as well.

With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

