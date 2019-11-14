Disney+ Revives The Simpsons’ Little-Known Joke About Dragon Ball Z

Disney+ has hit the ground floor running, managing to gain 10 million subscribers in its first day. Offering new content in the form of television series like Star Wars’ Mandalorian and old favorites like Gargoyles, X-Men The Animated Series, and so much more, it’s clear that this streaming based subscription service is going to give Netflix and other services will have some competition. Now, the service streaming older episodes of Fox’s The Simpsons has revived a hilarious joke that incorporates the insanely popular anime that is Dragon Ball Z!

Twitter User RebelTaxi shared the hilarious clip from an older episode of the Simpsons that sees everyone’s favorite animated family making a Dragon Ball Z joke in the Spanish dubbed version of the Fox cartoon series, that had not originally appeared in the original English version of the Fox series:

Thanks to Disney+ I can hear Mexican Dub Homer Simpson wishing he was watching DragonBall Z pic.twitter.com/3gAdahozZE — Pan-Pizza: Watch Seis Manos Netflix (@RebelTaxi) November 12, 2019

The episode in question took place during the Simpsons’ tenth season, following Homer and his brood as they traveled to Japan in the appropriately titled installment, “Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo”. The family finds themselves working inside a fish factory, where in the Spanish dub, Homer laments that Dragon Ball Z isn’t currently on the television above them, changing the channels using the tail lash of a well placed eel.

The Simpsons has had a history nearly as long as that of Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball, starting in the 1980s with the Tracy Ulman Show and then blowing up in popularity when it received its own solo television series on the Fox Network. Currently on its 31st season, a definite conclusion for the Simpsons has yet to be confirmed, similar to Dragon Ball in that though the anime may be on hiatus, the franchise continues to move forward in manga format.

