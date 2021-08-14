Dragon Ball Z Fan Recreates Famous Locale With Unreal Engine

✖

The Unreal Engine has allowed game publishers and independent game creators to create entire worlds within the medium of video games, and one anime fan has decided to use the game creating software in order to pay homage to the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball by recreating Kame House. Set up as Master Roshi's home on a tiny island in the middle of the ocean, Kame House allowed Goku and Krillin to train and reach new heights of powers when they first arrived as children in the early days of Dragon Ball.

Master Roshi has had a gar larger role to play in the recent arcs of Dragon Ball Super than he did at the tail end of the Dragon Ball Z saga, mostly relegated to the sidelines when the likes of Freeza, Cell, and Majin Buu were being fought. However, in the latest arcs of the sequel series, Roshi has had the ability to battle against the likes of Jiren and even some of Moro's top henchmen to help in protecting the planet, proving that even though he might be ancient, his skills haven't diminished in the years following his early days as a part of the Dragon Ball franchise.

This Dragon Ball Reddit Artist shared their take on the famous Master Roshi locale wherein Goku first met Krillin and the Z Fighters have congregated many times throughout the numerous adventures that have been created by Akira Toriyama over the decades and continue to this day:

In Dragon Ball Super's manga, Kame House hasn't had a huge role to play currently, with Goku and Vegeta traveling to the Planet Cereal to take on the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah. Having a bone to pick with the Saiyan race, and its former master Freeza for the destruction of his race, the intergalactic bounty hunter has used his planet's Dragon Balls in order to become the strongest being in the universe, but at a heavy cost to his overall lifespan.

What do you think of this astonishing digital take on the abode of Master Roshi? Do you think that we'll see a bigger role given to Roshi and some of the lower-tier Z Fighters in the Granolah Arc before it comes to a close?