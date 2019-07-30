Dragon Ball Z Art Imagines Goku Black’s Best 1990s Look

Dragon Ball fans are never short on opinions, and lots of them have to do with art style. Series after series, the Dragon Ball franchise has explored different kinds of animation with some more popular than others. And thanks to one fan, netizens can get a peek at how Goku Black might have looked if he debuted back in the 1990s.

Recently, a well-known artist called RenanFNA shared their Dragon Ball concept art on Twitter. As you can see below, the piece imagines what a ’90s redo would look like for the baddie.

Gone is the typical glossy sheen seen in Dragon Ball Super as this makeover is more matte in color. There are less highlights in this version of Goku Black, but he makes up for that with brawn. If anything, Goku Black somehow looks bulkier with this redesign, and fans are not complaining.

According to RenanFNA, the makeover took him under an hour to do, and it is based off a shot of Goku Black from the anime. The baddie made his television debut years go during the Future Trunks arc. Fans were taken aback by his entrance as they didn’t expect to see a version of Goku turn to the dark side, but that is what the anime did. Now, this ’90s makeover proves Goku Black could kick it with any of the anime’s baddies save for Freeza. A double or not, the villain wouldn’t be able to stomach Goku Black given his inherent Saiyan origins after all…

So, what do you make of this Dragon Ball makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

