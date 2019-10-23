This Hilarious Dragon Ball Tweet Is Reminding Fans of the Internet’s Best Super Saiyan Theories

The era of Dragon Ball Super has taken Goku and Vegeta from Super Sayain all the way up to Super Saiyan God and well beyond (Super Saiyan Blue, Super Saiyan God Evolution, Ultra Instinct). However, with as far as we’ve come it’s sometimes hard to remember where we’ve been – not so much in terms of the different levels of Super Saiyan that led to SSG, but rather in the many, many, fan theories about where Super Saiyan would go, before Dragon Ball Super paved that road. If you don’t remember, a lot of fan theory around Dragon Ball Z speculated that Goku would keep jumping through levels of Super Saiyan – all the way to Super Saiyan 100!

Well, one Dragon Ball created a funny little meme meant to illustrate his childhood naivete about Goku one day reaching Super Saiyan 100, and he clearly isn’t alone, as the viral explosion ofthis tweet clearly proves:

Me searching up goku super saiyan 100 when I was little pic.twitter.com/GhavIz3Aah — D☄️🎃 (0-1) (@DexGxd) October 18, 2019

This Dragon Ball fan not only taps into what is clearly a sentiment shared by thousands (if not millions) of his fellow fans – he also manages to do so using a combination of pictures that are perfect callbacks to where the Dragon Ball fandom (and society) was at, back in the heyday of Dragon Ball Z‘s run. A Malcolm in the Middle image featuring a brightly-colored iMac? It doesn’t get more 2000s than that.

Interestingly enough in this shared experience between fans, the image of Goku’s Super Saiyan 100 form featured above isn’t even the most iconic one. Check out that image below, which quickly showed up in the discussion thread and struck a major cord with fans:

This is the one pic.twitter.com/UTUWB04wAc — Samee Choudhury (@SameeChoudhury) October 18, 2019

The discussion thread is full of fans fondly remembering how they dreamed what the next Dragon Ball Z anime would be when the original series ended… only to get Dragon Ball GT instead. It’s a very timely recollection, as we currently find ourselves speculating and wondering about what the next Dragon Ball anime will be after, Dragon Ball Super. Needless to say, most fans hope it’s something better than GT.

