The ‘Dragon Ball Z’ 6-Inch Gold Shenron Funko Pop is Back

The 6-inch gold Shenron Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that was first released back in 2017. If you didn’t add it to your collection then, you have another chance to snag it now at the original price. It’s available right here for $18.50 while supplies last. Another sell out is inevitable, so grab it while you can.

“Shenron from Dragon Ball Z has been summoned as a supersized 6 inch Pop! vinyl figure from Funko – in a beautiful Hot Topic exclusive gold variant! What shall you wish for?“

On a related note, Funko’s Dragon Ball Z line grew last month with the addition of new Pop figures led off by duo packs of Yamcha / Puar and King Kai / Bubbles.

The new Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop lineup are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Inside that link you’ll also find previous Funko Pop releases in the DBZ collection. The breakdown of new standard figures is as follows:

• Dragon Ball Z Yamcha and Puar Pop! Vinyl Figure #531

• Dragon Ball Z King Kai and Bubbles Pop! Vinyl Figure #532

• Dragon Ball Z Videl Pop! Vinyl Figure #528

• Dragon Ball Z Goku Casual Pop! Vinyl Figure #527

• Dragon Ball Z Android 17 Pop! Vinyl Figure #529

• Dragon Ball Z Android 18 Pop! Vinyl Figure #530

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Super Saiyan 2 Gohan at GameStop, SSGSS Vegito at Hot Topic, and Jiren at West Coast Toys sometime in January / February.

Finally, fans of Nickelodeon’s classic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender were recently treated to a huge wave of Funko Pop figures based on the show! You can pre-order the entire standard lineup right here with shipping slated for February. It includes the following figures:

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko Pop! Vinyl Figure #538 (Chase)

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Anng with Momo Pop! Vinyl Figure #534

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! Vinyl Figure #540

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Irok with Tea Pop! Vinyl Figure #539

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Pop! Vinyl Figure #537

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Pop! Vinyl Figure #535

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka Pop! Vinyl Figure #536

Exclusives include Aang on airscooter with a glow in the dark Chase at Hot Topic, and Azula through the Funko Insider Club at GameStop. Both with be available in the January / February timeframe.

