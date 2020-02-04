Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Dub Was Redone to Be More Faithful

Dragon Ball Z fans have plenty of dubs to choose from when it comes to watching the anime. Over the years, the show has been dubbed in all sorts of languages with various stars attached. In the U.S., the Funimation in-house dub remains the most famous to take on the anime, but not every dub reel is the same. After all, the dub of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a bit different than the one fans know, and one star is opening up about why the change was made.

Over on Twitter, fans were let in on the clue when Christopher Sabat shared a fact with his followers. The actor, who voices Vegeta in the Funimation dub, told one fan that some pieces of the anime dub weren’t recorded for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot because they weren’t entirely accurate.

“For this title we followed the strict translation, only rewriting lines so they would match the Japanese timing, not to mirror the 1990’s dub of the show. Much of the original DBZ dub you saw as a kid was heavily modified for TV so the “YES, YES…” line didn’t really exist,” Sabat shared.

So, there you have it! In the past, Sabat did confirm an entirely new dub was recorded for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, so this game had the luxury of redoing the dub. It turns out the one done for this video game is more accurate to the actual Japanese dub of the anime, so translation purists can rejoice. While the translation will never be an exact match, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Funimation’s most accurate go at the dialogue, so fans better play close attention to what Goku says in this game!

