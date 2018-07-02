‘Dragon Ball Z’s Best Fight Comes To Life In Live-Action Concept Art

If you want to get into a debate, all you have to do is bring up live-action films with anime fans. Projects such as Dragonball Evolution jaded the fandom to such adaptations, but that doesn’t mean live-action cannot suit the series. Artists like Wang Xin know how to bring out the best in Son Goku, and their live-action visions don’t hurt.

No, really — their takes are downright pleasant. Just check out Xin’s take on Dragon Ball Z and its most iconic fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Xin gave fans something to chew on when they shared a drawing of Goku fighting Freeza. The digital painting shows Goku going Super Saiyan for the first time, and its live-action take on the form is totally workable.

Rather than a simple color shift, this take on the Super Saiyan transformation gives Goku a full makeover. His hair looks like a sort of ethereal fire, and Goku’s body exudes a bright yellow aura. With his Gi ripped, the Saiyan looks ripped without being ridiculous, and his sharp features are spot-on to Goku’s anime form.

As for Freeza, the go-to baddie looks more alien than ever in this concept art. His eyes are wholly unsettling thanks to their beady appearance, and Freeza’s bloodied mouth makes him look rather demonic. Those features are made creepier when paired with Freeza’s rounded body, and Goku looks like an avenging deity as he hovers over a dirtied Freeza.

It is concept art like this that proves Dragon Ball can be done in live-action if the right vision is put into place. While Dragonball Evolution failed to grasp both its story and aesthetic, Akira Toriyama’s epic tale is no more complicated than the lore trailing behind the Marvel Universe. If Marvel Studios can find the talent to make once-unknown heroes like Iron Man iconic, then a dedicated studio bolstered by artists like Xin could surely do the same for Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.