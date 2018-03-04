Take A Throwback Look At ‘Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks’

Dragon Ball Super‘s English language dub is making its way through the Future Trunks arc of the series, and among the many welcome fan service moments in the arc, it makes a reference to one of the most well-received Dragon Ball Z films, The History of Trunks.

Now it’s the perfect time to look back on the film and see how some of the fight scenes go from storyboard outline to the final product.

Twitter user @AleSuperFajne shared some of the storyboard outline for one of the best fights in The History of Trunks, where Future Gohan fights Android 17 and Android 18. Given its finale, it’s one of the bigger fights in the series overall as its brutality is fondly remembered by fans.

It’s fondly remembered because of Gohan’s infamous one armed look, and recently it was referred to again in the Dragon Ball Super English dub since Future Trunks meets the present Gohan and finds out he’s a far cry from the Gohan he had come to know in his timeline.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.