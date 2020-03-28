Dragon Ball Z Meets The Office In Gut Busting Fan Art

With a quarantine in place, fans of anime and television alike are binging some of their favorite series, two of which are somewhat featured in this hilarious fan art as the worlds of Dragon Ball Z and The Office combine! With both series having hundreds of series to their names and being fan favorites, the worlds of Michael Scott and Son Goku could not be more different, making the vision of Saiyans and alien warlords in an office setting all the more hilarious. Though the likes of Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters are hardly the 9 to 5 type, it’s hilarious seeing them in this environment.

Both Dragon Ball Z and The Office are often thought of overstaying their welcome when it comes to story lines that stretched out each representative series. Following Michael Scott’s departure as the boss of Dunder Mifflin, and the arrival of Majin Buu and his storyline in the final arc of Dragon Ball Z, many fans of both franchises believed that there were simply too many episodes to each of these series when all was said and done. Regardless, both of these television series have become the most noted in their genres, with the Office being one of the most recognizable network comedies in North America and Dragon Ball Z easily taking the crown for most recognizable Shonen series!

Reddit User AncientSith shared this amazing Dragon Ball Z art by artist Hammar Dobucof, taking the heroes and villains of Dragon Ball Z and placing them into a hilariously mundane office environment, proving that the Z Fighters don’t need to use their ki when it comes to completing TPS Reports:

While the Z fighters haven’t had the opportunity to join the rat race in an office environment, they have been given the opportunity to do a number of hilariously mundane tasks as they passed the time in between some of their biggest fights. From Goku and Piccolo attempting to acquire their drivers licenses by taking driving tests to the Z Fighters banding together in order to take on Universe 6 in a baseball game, Akira Toriyama’s franchise isn’t afraid to dive deep into the world of hilarity when it comes to their characters.

