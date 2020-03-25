Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals Details and Images from New DLC

Bandai Namco shared new details this week pertaining to the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC that seems to be releasing within the next few weeks. The DLC details and in-game images that accompanied the info showed not one but two different characters players will soon be able to play as: The Super Saiyan God versions of both Vegeta and Goku. Other important characters will also be added to the game along with more powers and techniques for the playable characters and a music pack scheduled to release in the spring. There’s no release date announced yet for the DLC, however.

The latest info on the DLC update coming to Kakarot was shared through social media where Bandai Namco gave a rundown of the most important details and the images associated with them. Having two new playable characters is the part that’ll impact players the most, but the DLC info also confirms what the content will be about. Beerus and Whis are joining Kakarot, and given how the images here look similar to those shared in the past which appeared to hint at Beerus’ planet being involved, it looks like players will indeed be playing through content found in the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie.

Here's the DLC update you've been waiting for coming to #DBZKakarot! 🔓 Playable: Goku (Super Saiyan God) + Vegeta (Super Saiyan God)

🤯 New Characters: Beerus & Whis

💪🏽 New Powers & Techniques

🎶 Music Pack later this Springhttps://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/S9nXz4tORB — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 23, 2020

It’s thought that this content will be from the movie since the animated film is still part of the Dragon Ball Z sagas. This means that Dragon Ball Super DLC still hasn’t been confirmed yet, though players are holding out hope that DLC from that series could one day be added.

The new powers and techniques coming to the game weren’t named in the info shared, but it’s expected that they’ll likely be moves and abilities the Saiyans would’ve mastered throughout the course of the movie. Goku and Vegeta being able to go Super Saiyan God – or Super Saiyan Red as it’s occasionally called – means the pair will have access to another powerup to use during their fights once they’ve mastered it from the DLC.

For those wondering how Super Saiyan God Vegeta is fighting Dodoria on Namek, it’s likely this fight is made possible through the Time Machine update. That update gives players the opportunity to travel through time to fight past enemies and complete missions they missed.

