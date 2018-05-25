Anime

New ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Poll Sparks One Ugly Vegeta Debate

Dragon Ball Z has been over for some time now, but that hasn’t kept the anime from becoming a […]

By

Dragon Ball Z has been over for some time now, but that hasn’t kept the anime from becoming a global phenomenon. Despite its classic status, the action-packed series has become one of shonen’s most famous, and it gains new fans daily. So, it’s no surprise to see how passionate those fans can be.

Oh, and when it comes to Vegeta, a lot of those fans will take their gloves off and go to war. Just check out the slides below and you’ll see how fiery the fandom can become.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole ordeal started when an innocent tweet went out by Manga Entertainment, a top publisher in the UK. The page confirmed a poll of theirs ranked Vegeta as the best character in Dragon Ball Z, and it seems the accolade has sparked an impromptu civil war.

On one side, fans are arguing Vegeta is far from the best character, and they point to his abusive past as reason why. Dragon Ball Super may have chilled the Saiyan out a bit, but plenty cannot forget the brusque way Vegeta acted towards Bulma, Goku, and the whole of Earth.

For others, Vegeta is their ride-or-die character. Goku may be the franchise’s top dog, but Vegeta has become a fan-favorite fighter with older folk. And, as you can expect, they are willing to swing out to defend the guy.

What do you make of this online spat? Do you agree with the poll’s results? Or do you find Vegeta to be overrated? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

MozillaVulpix

MrHailZeon

Subarashii4Zero

LivinIsntEasy86

H0ney_Muztard

wilmerlga

flintmech

starflash24

SSGPrinceVegeta

HiHiTheHello

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts