New ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Poll Sparks One Ugly Vegeta Debate

Dragon Ball Z has been over for some time now, but that hasn’t kept the anime from becoming a global phenomenon. Despite its classic status, the action-packed series has become one of shonen’s most famous, and it gains new fans daily. So, it’s no surprise to see how passionate those fans can be.

Oh, and when it comes to Vegeta, a lot of those fans will take their gloves off and go to war. Just check out the slides below and you’ll see how fiery the fandom can become.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole ordeal started when an innocent tweet went out by Manga Entertainment, a top publisher in the UK. The page confirmed a poll of theirs ranked Vegeta as the best character in Dragon Ball Z, and it seems the accolade has sparked an impromptu civil war.

Vegeta has officially been voted #1 best DBZ Character EVER by the people that matter most – you! To celebrate, we’ve put together a list of his best episodes – which is YOUR fave? https://t.co/g5FFAFiD7c pic.twitter.com/VqYQT6MwRi — Manga Entertainment (@MangaUK) May 23, 2018

On one side, fans are arguing Vegeta is far from the best character, and they point to his abusive past as reason why. Dragon Ball Super may have chilled the Saiyan out a bit, but plenty cannot forget the brusque way Vegeta acted towards Bulma, Goku, and the whole of Earth.

For others, Vegeta is their ride-or-die character. Goku may be the franchise’s top dog, but Vegeta has become a fan-favorite fighter with older folk. And, as you can expect, they are willing to swing out to defend the guy.

What do you make of this online spat? Do you agree with the poll’s results? Or do you find Vegeta to be overrated? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

MozillaVulpix

Like, people saying “Vegeta needs to slowly and brutally torture this guy! He needs it for his pride! For conclusion to his character!”



And I’m just sitting there thinking “wtf, why would you wish that on anyone? Why would you think that’s good for his character?” — Gaby (@MozillaVulpix) May 24, 2018

MrHailZeon

Seriously, fuck Vegeta… no one over the age of 16 should pedestalize him. He’s petty, childish, short tempered, self-aggrandizing and he never grows out of it, but it’s okay because he’s “really a nice guy underneath it all”. No, that’s the logic of abuse victims, stop it. https://t.co/K3nFfemFv8 — Hail Zeon (@MrHailZeon) May 24, 2018

Subarashii4Zero

Imagine thinking Midoriya had better character development than Vegeta. Huge yikes. pic.twitter.com/iOfNqMqN2R — ?‍️Sub4Zero? (@Subarashii4Zero) May 23, 2018

LivinIsntEasy86

Opinion: He did have the best character development so this makes a lot of sense. — Jenn Gee (@LivinIsntEasy86) May 24, 2018

H0ney_Muztard

This was a given no poll was needed pic.twitter.com/Zw40jYRANy — ? (@H0ney_Muztard) May 24, 2018

wilmerlga

Vegeta is easily the best character in Dragon Ball. Best character development in the show. He just gets done dirty by the author and the rest of the fandom and never truly wins a big battle until the Tournament of Power pretty much. — relationship troubleshooter (@wilmerlga) May 24, 2018

flintmech

Vegeta is a shitheel with maybe 5 worthwhile, redeemable moments, eternally stanned exclusively by edgelords in the western fandom, partially for incorrectly dubbed English lines treated as character canon. Congrats my dude!! https://t.co/q9ythsals7 — flint, staycay (@flintmech) May 24, 2018

starflash24

I always disliked Vegeta, but I dont think is that bad.

Your argument about Vegeta being stanned by western edgelords doesnt make sense because he’s just popular in Japan for the same reasons he is popular in the west. — starsun (@starflash24) May 24, 2018

SSGPrinceVegeta

It’s like I have always said I am the best there is the best there was and the best there ever will be https://t.co/gmjx9KXsBK — Prince Vegeta (@SSGPrinceVegeta) May 24, 2018

HiHiTheHello