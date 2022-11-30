Disney x Kodansha Original Anime Adds The Promised Neverland Artist to Crew

Disney and Kodansha have kicked off a new partnership that will lead to all sorts of new anime projects, and one of the most unique originals planned has added The Promised Neverland series illustrator Posuka Demizu to its crew for the original character and concept art designs! Disney and Kodansha have launched into a whole new exclusive team up that will result in many more of Kodansha's franchises coming to life in new ways. That's not going to be all, however, as there are already some major new originals that have been announced such as the new live-action and anime hybrid in the works for Disney+.

Disney and Kodansha have officially revealed Dragons of Wonderhatch, a new live-action series that will incorporate anime elements to make it a new kind of hybrid project. This new series is currently in the works for a release exclusively with Disney+ next year, and has recruited Posuka Demizu for some of the core designs that fans will see in action in the new series. You can check out the sizzle reel for Dragons of Wonderhatch in the video above, and the samples of Demizu's art below:

Imagine a world where dragons roam. Check out concept art from #DragonsOfWonderhatch by @demizuposuka. Coming soon to #DisneyPlusPH. pic.twitter.com/AUdsnkkyOB — Disney+ Philippines (@disneyplusph) November 30, 2022

How to Watch Dragons of Wonderhatch

Dragons of Wonderhatch is currently slated for a release in Winter 2023 exclusively with Disney+, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of this writing. It's also unclear if this window means it will premiere sometime in the first three months of 2023, but what has been revealed is the fact that this new series will feature live-action characters in the "real" world while the anime will be used to flesh out the world of dragons seen in this new series.

READ MORE: Disney and Kodansha Announce Major Anime Partnership | Disney+ Acquires Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Kentaro Hagiwara has been developing this new project for the last five years, and thus will be directing Dragons of Wonderhatch's live-action parts along with Takashi Otsuka directing the anime parts (as produced by Production I.G.). Posuka Demizu has been brought on to develop the character and world designs (which you can see examples of in the Tweet above), and the first three members of the cast are Sena Nakajima, Daiken Okudaira, and Mackenyu Arata.

How do you feel about this first look at this new live-action and anime series? What are you hoping to see from Dragons of Wonderhatch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!