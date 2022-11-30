Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is Coming to Disney+

Tokyo Revengers is getting ready to make its grand return to anime with the second season of the series hitting next year, and now Disney has announced that the series will be coming to Disney+ and other exclusive streaming platforms around the world! The first season of the anime taking on Ken Wakui's original manga series made quite a few waves with fans thanks to how different it was to many of the other action series, and ever since fans have been anxious for the second season of the series. But as the new episodes fast approach, the series now has a new streaming home.

While there is still no set release window or date for Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc just yet, Disney has announced that they have obtained the worldwide exclusive license for the new season when it premieres next year. They will be streaming it on their various platforms internationally such as Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, but have not noted their North American platform as of this writing. You can check out the official announcement below:

How to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2

There are two ways this could go. This could either be like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and it's released on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ everywhere else on a weekly basis as it airs, or it could be the more distressing option. There are a few seasonal anime from 2022 that had released exclusively with Disney+ in Japan (such as Summer Time Rendering) that have yet to hit the platform in the United States as of this writing. But Disney will be announcing more details at a later date.

If you wanted to watch the first season of Tokyo Revengers, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people.

He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he'd been running away from."

Are you excited for Tokyo Revengers Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!