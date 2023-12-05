Dragons: The Nine Realms Trailer Reveals First Look at Final Season (Exclusive)

The How to Train Your Dragon inspired spin-off, Dragons: The Nine Realms, is coming to an end with Season 8, and now fans have gotten the first look at how it's all going to end with the first trailer! Dragons: The Nine Realms imagines a world 1,300 years in the future from How to Train Your Dragon where dragons themselves have become legends in the modern day. First kicking off its run with Hulu and Peacock back in 2021, the animated series has since gone on to release seven seasons worth of new human and dragon team up adventures.

But now it's all coming to an end. Previously announced to return for an eighth and final season, Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 8 will be premiering with Hulu and Peacock on December 14th. With the World Serpent Jörmungandr lurking as the final massive threat, Tom and the Dragon Riders somehow need to come together in order to stop the biggest threat to the Hidden World yet. You can check out the trailer for Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 8 in the video above.

How to Watch Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 8

Dragons: The Nine Realms will be releasing its final season with Hulu and Peacock on December 14th. Running for six episodes, Season 8 of the series stars Jeremy Shada as Tom Kullersen, Ashley Liao as Jun Wong, Marcus Scribner as D'Angelo Baker, Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez, Julia Stiles as Olivia Kullersen, Lauren Tom as May Wong, Keston John as Philip Baker, Pavar Snipe as Angela Baker, Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez, Angelique Cabral as Hazel Gonzalez, D'Arcy Carden as Linda, Carrie Keranen as Wilma Sledkin, Haley Joel Osment as Buzzsaw, Vincent Tong as Eugene.

As for what to expect from the final outing, Dreamworks Animation teases Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 8 as such, "With the dangerous World Serpent Jörmungandr on the loose, Tom and the Dragon Riders must devise a strategy to protect the realms from the formidable dragon. Sledkin, in relentless pursuit of the Gods Realm and the Dragonsite gem, throws a wrench in their plans when she steals Plowhorn from the Riders. Faced with the biggest challenge they've ever encountered, the team must recruit an army of dragons to fend off Jörmungandr and save the Hidden World."

What do you think of the first look at Dragons: The Nine Realms' eighth and final season?