Dragons: The Nine Realms: Tom and Thunder Take Flight in New Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has charmed and delighted fans for years — and thanks to the animated Hulu and Peacock series Dragons: The Nine Realms, it has headed into a new direction. Dragons: The Nine Realms is set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, where dragons are now just a legend to the modern world, and a group of misfit kids uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered. In celebration of the upcoming Season 2 premiere of Dragons: The Nine Realms, ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the new season. The segment, which you can check out below, puts the spotlight on Tom Kullersen (Jeremy Shada) and his trusty dragon, Thunder.

In Season 2 of Dragons: The Nine Realms, with Project ICARIS furthering expeditions deeper into the fissure, keeping dragons a secret is becoming increasingly harder for the Dragon Riders. Meanwhile Jun, D'Angelo and Alex are growing more suspicious of Tom and Thunder's frequent solo quests, revealing Tom's mission of uncovering his viking heritage and mysterious connection with dragons.

The cast of Dragons: The Nine Realms includes Ashley Liao as Jun Wong, Marcus Scribner as D'Angelo Baker, Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez, Julia Stiles as Olivia Kullersen, Lauren Tom as May Wong, Keston John as Philip Baker, Pavar Snipe as Angela Baker, Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez, Angelique Cabral as Hazel Gonzalez, D'Arcy Carden as Linda, and Carrie Keranen as Wilma Sledkin. The series is executive produced and showrun by John Tellegen. Executive producers on the series include Chuck Asten and Henry Gilroy, with Ben Sleven serving as supervising producer.

As How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World director, Dean DeBlois, explained in 2019, the ideal way to continue the franchise would be to set it in a wildly different era.

"We definitely wanted it to feel hopeful but also conclusive," DeBlois said at the time. "And I think what we tried to do was deliver a satisfying ending that ultimately meant that Hiccup and Toothless would go their separate ways, but also reassure the audience it was for the best, that we see them thrive in their adulthood. For me it's a satisfying end, and that was the intention, to really kind of bring it back to the disappearance of dragons and having them kind of fall away into legend, but we the audience kind of know they're still around. And beyond that, I don't own the franchise, so I think if Dreamworks wanted to open it up again at some point, I would hope that it a different timeline, different characters, with the Hiccup/Toothless story remained intact."

Season 2 of Dragons: The Nine Realms will debut on Hulu and Peacock on Thursday, May 5th.