DramaFever To Shut Down Service

It looks like things just got a bit harder for K-drama fanatics. According to a new report by Variety, Warner Bros. is shutting down all streaming services for DramaFever immediately.

“Today, Warner Bros. Digital Networks will be closing its DramaFever OTT service due to business reasons and in light of the rapidly changing marketplace for K-drama content, a staple of the service’s programming,” the company said in a brand-new statement.

“Warner Bros. Digital Labs, which encompasses more than two-thirds of the DramaFever workforce, will continue operating, serving as the tech engine behind many of WBDN’s operations.”

Created in 2009, DramaFever was created as a way for fans to watch their favorite Korean dramas worldwide. The popular site was acquired by Warner Bros. in 2016, and it has operated under Warner Bros. Digital Networks since.

This move comes shortly after fans took to social media about issues raised with their services. Over the last week, users have reported issues with on-going series not updating new episodes as scheduled, and it seems likely this service closure explains the cause of the delay.

As reports explain, this turn for DramaFever comes after AT&T acquired Time Warner in a landmark deal, giving them access to WarnerMedia. The latter announced plans to create a new subscription service anchored by HBO, and AT&T said it would consolidate resources to bolster the HBO-anchored service. Now, it looks like DramaFever is shutting down to make way for the newly announced service, leaving K-drama fans unable to get their TV fix.

At this point, there is no word on how DramaFever will close its streaming services. The website is currently in operation, but new episodes for its on-going titles have not been updated recently. While the site does offer an ad-free tier for users, DramaFever has touted premium subscriptions for frequent users. For now, those users will have to wait and see how reimbursements will go through for their monthly or even annual subscriptions as DramaFever prepares to shut its doors.

For fans looking to watch K-dramas, DramaFever did have several exclusive titles, but there are other services available in the U.S. to watch shows. Streaming services like Viki host an array of popular K-dramas for fans, and Netflix has recently gotten into the growing field with its own expanded catalog.

