Netflix's Drifting Home Reveals Release Date in New Poster, Trailer

Netflix is gearing up for the release of Studio Colorido's next major feature film, and has officially confirmed the release date for Drifting Home with a new trailer and poster! Studio Colorido has made a major name for themselves with not only their web anime releases over the years, but with the debuts of feature films such as Penguin Highway and Burn the Witch a few years ago. Their follow up major effort, A Whisker Away, released directly with Netflix two years ago, and now the studio will be returning to the streaming platform with their newest major studio effort, Drifting Home.

Directed by Hiroyasu Ishida for Studio Colorido, Drifting Home includes a script written by Hayashi Mori and Hiroyasu Ishida, and characters designed by Akihiro Nagae. The film's cast includes the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Kosuke Kumagaya, Asami Seto as Natsume Tonai, Ayumu Murase as Noppo, Daiki Yamashita as Yuzuru Tachibana, Yumiko Kobayashi as Taishi Koiwai, Inori Minase as Reina Haba, and Kana Hanazawa as Juri Ando. Releasing on Netflix around the world on September 16th, you can check out the newest trailer and poster for Drifting Home below:

(Photo: Netflix)

As for what to expect from Studio Colorido's next original film when it hits later this Fall, Netflix begins to officially describe Drifting Home as such, "Raised like brother and sister, Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but their relationship begins to strain in sixth grade after Kosuke's grandfather Yasutsugu passes away. One day during their summer vacation, Kosuke and his classmates sneak into an apartment complex that is scheduled to be demolished, and rumored to be haunted."

The synopsis continues with, "Both Kosuke and Natsume grew up there, so the place holds a lot of memories for them. There, Kosuke stumbles into Natsume and is asked if he knows about the mysterious Noppo. But suddenly, they get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon. When they regain consciousness, they see a vast ocean before them. As the apartment complex drifts in a mysterious sea with Kosuke and the others on board, they band together to try and survive. There are tears and fights, and maybe even reconciliation. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins..."

