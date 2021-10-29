Spirit Halloween Dune Costume Goes Viral

Halloween is upon us this year, and that means it’s time for Spirit Halloween to make its biggest cash-grab run for the year. Well, Spirit Halloween apparently knows that Warner Bros.’ new Dune movie has been a breakthrough success, because they are trying to get in on the renewed mainstream interest in Dune, without having to legally use the title of Dune to do it. As you can see below, Spirit Halloween’s new “President of the Sand Planet” costume is clearly meant to ride the wave of Dune and its monstrous Sandworm creatures. So if you’re looking for a last-minute way to go Dune for Halloween, here you go:

As fans of Dune quickly pointed out, this “President of the Sand Planet” costume is clearly a knock-off version of a major character from Frank Herbert’s later Dune novels: the God Emperor of Dune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third novel of Herbert’s Dune series, Children of Dune saw the child of Paul Atreides (aka Paul Muad’Dib), Leto II Atreides, become the titular God Emperor of planet Arrakis (Dune) featured in the fourth book. Leto II went into the desert and fused with a sandworm to become an all-powerful immortal hybrid creature – a giant worm with a human head and arms. Needless to say, the God Emperor didn’t turn out to be the greatest ruler Arrakis ever had…

Right now, it looks like director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune reboot will simply cover the rise of Paul Atreides and his transformation into the leader Paul Muad’Dib. The later novels that get into Paul’s descendants are certainly a long-term possibility for Warner Bros.’ movie reboot, but don’t quite expect the God-Emperor of Dune to be on the big screen (let alone in mass production as a Halloween costume) anytime soon. Weirdly enough, this Spirit Halloween costume may end up being some of a novel collector’s item for Dune fans.

Dune is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. You can read the film’s synopsis, below: