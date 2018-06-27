‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Releases New Series ‘Edens Zero’

The time has finally come! Today, Hiro Mashima is taking a public step towards fans after wrapping Fairy Tail last year. The creator’s new series, Edens Zero, is out — and you’re going to want to check it out.

Earlier today, Kodansha gave fans their first official look at the title. The manga, which has been in development for sometime, introduces a brand-new story with some colorful characters.

Oh, and Plue takes part on Edens Zero. It’s not like Mashima could have a series and not include the cutie!

“Eleven months after the grand finale of Fairy Tail, master mangaka Hiro Mashima is back with a great adventure beyond imagination! All the steadfast friendship, crazy fighting, and blue cats you’ve come to expect… IN SPACE,” Kodansha said in a statement regarding Edens Zero.

“Starting TODAY June 26 the worldwide-anticipated release of Chapter 1 of Edens Zero is available the same day as Japan in five languages: Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai!”

If you want to read the series for yourself, there are tons of legal ways to do so! You can check out the series on Crunchyroll Manga or download it via Kindle or comiXology.

Want to learn more about Edens Zero? You can check out Kodansha’s official synopsis of the series below:

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, “That’s a dragon.” The fact that he’s joking isn’t important. What’s important is the look of wonder on the boy’s face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that’s about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!”

Will you be checking out this brand-new series by Mashima? Do you think it can live up to Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!