Edens Zero Season 2 Poster Released

Edens Zero is gearing up for its next anime outing, and it won't be long before its comeback goes live. The sci-fi shonen is slated to return to television in April, and big things are in store for Shiki's gang. So if you want a peek at what's to come, a brand-new poster for Edens Zero just went live.

As you can see below, the key art puts Shiki front and center. The hero is wearing his goggles as usual, and you can tell the Gravity Ether is ready to battle. As for the rest of the poster, we can see Rebecca enclosed by a villain's grip, so the space explorer is going to need help to break free in season two. But with Shiki on her side, it is hard to imagine Rebecca being in trouble for long.

As you can imagine, Edens Zero season two has fans excited, and it won't be long before it returns. J.C. Staff will drop episode one this spring, after all. As for the manga, creator Hiro Mashima is still being published the adventure series regularly. With more than 25 volumes on hand, Edens Zero is just the latest series of Mashima's to go viral after Fairy Tail and Rave Master.

If you want to know more bout Edens Zero, you can catch up with season one through Netflix, and Kodansha has published the manga stateside in English. For more details, you can read the official synopsis of the Mashima series below:

"At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion...And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos."

Have you been keeping up with Edens Zero since season one ended? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.