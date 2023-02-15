Edens Zero Season 2 Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Edens Zero is gearing up to return for its highly anticipated second season of the anime this Spring, and now it has set a release date for the new episodes with a new trailer! When the first season of the series wrapped up its run last year, director Yuji Suzuki had passed away before the final episode aired. That left the future of the series in question, but then it was announced early last year that the anime would be returning for a second season. Now that the series is back in gear towards its release this Spring, fans have gotten the best look at the new episodes yet.

Previously scheduled for a release this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, Edens Zero has officially announced that it will be making its premiere on April 1st overseas. To celebrate the confirmation of the premiere, the series has dropped a new trailer for Season 2 of the anime showing off the intense next arc that Shiki Granbell and the other members of the Edens Zero crew will be getting into with the new episodes. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Edens Zero Season 2

After teasing him in the first season, Shiki and the others will be directly facing off against Drakken Joe and some powerful new enemies. It's the biggest fight the crew has been involved with to date, and thankfully it won't be too long before we can see these episodes. But as for fans outside of Japan, it has yet to be revealed as to whether or not Netflix will be simultaneously releasing the new episodes alongside their initial premiere or will be holding them back for a binge release months later.

If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes hit this Spring, you can now find the first season of Edens Zero streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

How do you feel about this newest look at Edens Zero Season 2? Will you be tuning into the new episodes this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!