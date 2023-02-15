Edens Zero Casts Its Major Villains for Season 2

Edens Zero is now closer than ever to its highly anticipated return for its second season, and the anime is getting ready for the new episodes by revealing the voice cast behind some of its major villains coming in the next arc of the series! The first season of the series taking on Hiro Mashima's science fantasy action manga wrapped up its run a couple of years ago, but it wasn't until last year that a second season was announced to be in the works. But after so much waiting, the new episodes are finally slated to premiere this Spring.

Edens Zero Season 2 is now scheduled to premiere this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now that the new season is so close, fans got the most concrete update for the new episodes yet. The next arc of the series will be introducing the Element 4 that work under Drakken Joe, and the anime has revealed the voice cast and character designs for these villainous new additions to the anime. You can check them out below:

What to Know for Edens Zero Season 2

Joining the returning voice cast from the first season of the series are the likes of new additions, Taku Yashiro as Laguna, Rumi Okubo as Sylph, Toshiki Masuda as Fie, and Atsushi Imaruoka as Daichi. As teased by the group's name and their respective designs, each of these additions wields power over a certain element. They'll be doing battle against Shiki Granbell and the rest of the Edens Zero crew soon, and some of them will be sticking around longer than the others.

With Season 2 premiering on April 1st overseas, now is the perfect time to catch up with the first season. You can now find the first season of Edens Zero streaming with Netflix, and they tease the anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

