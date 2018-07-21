‘Eureka Seven: Hi-Evolution’ Sequel Reveals Trailer, Release Date

Eureka Seven fans have greatly enjoyed the fact the series has come back with a new film trilogy, and now the second film in the trilogy has just debuted its first fiery teaser trailer.

The second Eureka Seven film is now officially titled Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution, and is currently scheduled for a release on November 10 in Japan. The second film in the trilogy will be the first in the franchise to be set in Tokyo, and follows on a young girl named Anemone, who lost her father seven years before.

Armed with only her stuffed toy Gulliver, and helpful AI Dominikids, she’s now crucial in defeating the seventh Eureka, “Eureka Seven,” which has already killed 2.6 billion people. Doesn’t help the fact that the seventh Eureka also happens to be one of the biggest, either.

The film features much of the returning staff, but adds character designers Takuhito Kusanagi and Fumihiro Kutagai, and Shingo Abe is now credited as a main animator along with other additions Hideki Kakita, Shuichi Kaneko, Ken Ootsuka, and Nobuaki Nagano.

Eureka Seven: Hi-Evolution is a new film trilogy covering the events of the original series but has a lot more in store for series fans. The first film in the trilogy covered the events of the First Summer of Love, an event taking place before the original series that was only previously hinted at. The new trilogy will also cover the events of the original series, with the original cast re-recording their lines for brand new scenes and re-touched footage.

For those unfamiliar with Eureka Seven, it’s an anime series produced by studio Bones. Directed by Tomoki Kyoda, with music by Noaki Sato, the series follows Renton, son of a researcher who once died saving the world. He’s a lifter (a person who surfs through a special substance in the air) who dreams of joining the rebel group Gekkostate. When a member of Gekkostate, the mysterious Eureka, crashes into his room, he’s soon invited to join the rebel group. He finds out quickly, however, that life in the lifter group isn’t quite as lavish as he once thought.

The series ran on MBS from 2005 to 2006 for 50 episodes. It was licensed for an English language broadcast by Funimation and has received notable manga spin-offs, video games, and a full-length feature film. It was received well commercially and critically. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.